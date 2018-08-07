Energizer (ENR) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENR. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.30.

Energizer opened at $65.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Energizer has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.13 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In other Energizer news, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $812,458.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,401.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,609 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 481,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $2,858,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

