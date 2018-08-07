Enerflex (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Enerflex to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Enerflex opened at C$14.93 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$19.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex to C$24.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.70.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

