Enel (ENEL) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €6.15 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.73 ($6.75).

Enel opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

