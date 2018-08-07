Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ELGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Endologix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endologix
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.
