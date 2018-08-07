Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Endologix by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELGX stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Endologix has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

