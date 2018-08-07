Endocyte’s (ECYT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ECYT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endocyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endocyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ECYT stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Endocyte has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 69,330.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Endocyte will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $197,120.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

