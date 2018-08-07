Endocyte (ECYT) Shares Down 5.4%

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 619,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,673,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

ECYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 69,330.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $197,120.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endocyte by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endocyte by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 786,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endocyte by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endocyte by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endocyte by 1,443.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 162,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

