Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $160,519.00 and $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000765 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

