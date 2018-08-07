EMCORE (EMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMKR. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $5.00 on Thursday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in EMCORE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EMCORE by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

