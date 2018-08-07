eMagin (EMAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative net margin of 69.91% and a negative return on equity of 57.13%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

Get eMagin alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,537. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.