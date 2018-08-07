Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Cap of $503,037.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $503,037.00 and $1,565.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.49 or 0.05763603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00265579 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 10,438,819 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.