Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY):

8/2/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/25/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “$89.43” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilly’s new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo have been driving revenues and the trend is expected to continue in 2018. Lilly expects to launch 20 new products by 2023, including at least two new indications/line extensions on an average every year. The decision to sell or spin-off the Animal Health segment, which has underperformed lately, is a prudent decision in our view. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competitive pressure on Lilly’s drugs is expected to rise this year. Challenges remain for the company in the form of upcoming loss of patent exclusivity for products like Cialis and the impact of generic competition for Strattera, Effient and Axiron. U.S. pricing access pressure will also remain a headwind in 2018. Estimates have gone up slightly ahead of the Q2 earnings release. Lilly has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

7/17/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “. We reaffirm our OW rating and $100 12-month PT for LLY’s stock after hosting a conference call with two endocrinologists who disagree on the outcome for LLY’s REWIND trial. We have previously spoken with four physicians, two of which we hosted for this call. Trulicity is one of Lilly’s largest assets. FactSet consensus shows a five-year CAGR for Trulicity (2018-23) of ~9.9%. Based on our calls, most of the physicians expect a positive outcome for REWIND. This could increase Rxs by 20-30% or by multiples of current sales, which leads us to believe that significant upside remains in the drug, if the doctors are right. We expect top-line data by year-end 2018, and a presentation at ADA in June 2019.””

7/15/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $84.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

6/22/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/21/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Eli Lilly And Co is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 209,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $11,475,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,755,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,062,293,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,370.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,728 shares of company stock valued at $136,180,714 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 235,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

