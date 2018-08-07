Elementrem Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (ELE)

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Elementrem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Elementrem has a market cap of $313,923.00 and $617.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elementrem has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.05840150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00246483 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000708 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Elementrem

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,146,690 coins. The official website for Elementrem is www.elementrem.org . Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem

Buying and Selling Elementrem

Elementrem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementrem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementrem using one of the exchanges listed above.

