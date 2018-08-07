Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Chris Bruzzo Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $192,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,635.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $212,385.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $200,760.00.

EA opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,674,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,346 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $171,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,724 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,315.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,187,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $167,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $373,023,000 after acquiring an additional 979,229 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

