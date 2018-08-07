eGain (EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

eGain traded down $0.55, reaching $13.30, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 326,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of -0.58. eGain has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 996,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,996.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $114,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,928.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,450 shares of company stock worth $633,644. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in eGain by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

