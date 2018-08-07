Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exrates, Mercatox and Livecoin. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $267,034.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003482 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00387490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00193184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Token Profile

Education Ecosystem launched on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, Gate.io, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

