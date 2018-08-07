Edison International (EIX) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 197,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

