Edison International (EIX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Argus from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of Edison International opened at $67.02 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Edison International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Boston Partners boosted its position in Edison International by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,929,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,042 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,543,000 after buying an additional 3,687,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,006,000 after buying an additional 947,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Edison International by 4,900.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after buying an additional 691,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Edison International by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 905,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after buying an additional 640,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

