Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $454.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total value of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,452 shares of company stock valued at $46,154,204. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $522.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.89 and a 1 year high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

