Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,446,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,865 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $246,833,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,069,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,007,000 after purchasing an additional 431,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,160,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,322,000 after purchasing an additional 69,680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,532,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,665 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.17 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan opened at $17.62 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

