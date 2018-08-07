Ecopetrol (EC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of EC opened at $21.60 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ecopetrol by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $3,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ecopetrol by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 82.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 648,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

