Ecolab (ECL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab ended the second quarter on a favorable note, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. A strong guidance instills optimism on the stock. Ecolab has also undertaken a cost-efficiency initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021Europe, North America and Latin America drove Global Industrial regional growth in the quarter. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. Despite strength in the Pest Elimination business, the Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis. Ecolab operates in highly competitive markets, which might mar prospects over the long haul. Ecolab faces pricing pressure in the Energy segment, which is likely to hurt profits.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.56.

ECL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,544,526.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 260,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.