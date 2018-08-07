Echostar (SATS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Echostar to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Echostar had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $501.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Echostar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.78. Echostar has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Echostar news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,151.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

