Ebiquity plc (EBQ) Insider Purchases £19,590.20 in Stock

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) insider Rob Woodward purchased 39,980 shares of Ebiquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £19,590.20 ($25,739.32).

Ebiquity opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Ebiquity plc has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.67).

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.