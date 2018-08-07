easyJet’s (EZJ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Oddo Securities raised shares of easyJet to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.18) to GBX 2,050 ($26.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of easyJet to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.30) in a research note on Friday, April 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,788 ($23.15).

easyJet opened at GBX 1,563 ($20.23) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($21.99).

In other easyJet news, insider Chris Brocklesby sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.34), for a total value of £42,009.90 ($54,381.75). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27 shares of company stock worth $45,441.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

