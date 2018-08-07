Eastman Chemical (EMN) CAO Sells $1,641,059.20 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $112.45.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
