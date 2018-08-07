Eastman Chemical (EMN) CAO Sells $1,641,059.20 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,641,059.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 72.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

