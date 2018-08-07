Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) EVP John F. Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $481,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EGP stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $98.17.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 21.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

