East West Bancorp (EWBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. East West Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5482103843372 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In related news, insider Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $348,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at $28,480,374.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,076 shares of company stock worth $8,559,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

