EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 58.09%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. On average, analysts expect EAGLE POINT Cr/COM to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECC opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,475,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Spinner purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73,933.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,544,975,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECC shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

