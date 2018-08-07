Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals opened at $77.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

