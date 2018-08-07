Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $5.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.20.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.
