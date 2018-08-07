Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Eagle Bancorp traded down $0.65, reaching $52.65, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,398.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

