E. W. Scripps (SSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSP. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of E. W. Scripps traded up $0.37, hitting $14.61, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 13,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,599. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,698,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after purchasing an additional 561,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in E. W. Scripps by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

