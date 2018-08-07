E. W. Scripps (SSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. E. W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

E. W. Scripps opened at $13.76 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

