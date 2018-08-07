e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0482

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $815,492.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.01035939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004172 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004861 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015150 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,770,200 coins and its circulating supply is 16,927,528 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

