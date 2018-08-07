DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HUGO BOSS AG/S (BOSSY)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

BOSSY opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.43. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.