DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hochtief (HOT)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Societe Generale set a €159.10 ($187.18) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €159.41 ($187.54).

HOT opened at €152.90 ($179.88) on Thursday. Hochtief has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

