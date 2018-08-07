Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) received a $30.00 target price from equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.83. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $806.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 31,635.17%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,686,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after buying an additional 1,628,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,063,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after buying an additional 1,255,792 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $17,322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 274,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

