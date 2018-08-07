Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $2.06 Million Position in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 49,672 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 203,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cotiviti by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cotiviti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Cotiviti opened at $44.64 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,550. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

