Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 622.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 311,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 268,757 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 opened at $122.54 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.