Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 91.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy opened at $115.35 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

In related news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $201,006.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

