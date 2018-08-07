Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for 1.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Duke Realty worth $75,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Duke Realty by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,957,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,303,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 415,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty opened at $29.39 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

