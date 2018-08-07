Duke Energy (DUK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2018 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. Segment wise, it expects to spend about $37.6 billion for electric utilities and infrastructure, $7.6 billion for gas utilities and infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for commercial renewable for the 2018-2022 period. It currently boasts a robust five-year capital plan and plans to invest about $48.2 billion in growth projects over the 2018-2022 time frame. This investment plan will drive earnings base growth in the it’s combined electric and gas businesses of approximately 6%, over the next five years. However, it faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure. Considering the fact that the U.S. economy is currently in favor of hiking interest rate, the situation is not very favorable for a leveraged firm like Duke Energy. The company also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

7/25/2018 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. Segment wise, it expects to spend about $37.6 billion for electric utilities and infrastructure, $7.6 billion for gas utilities and infrastructure, and $1.5 billion for commercial renewable for the 2018-2022 period. It currently boasts a robust five-year capital plan and plans to invest about $48.2 billion in growth projects over the 2018-2022 time frame. This investment plan will drive earnings base growth in the company’s combined electric and gas businesses of approximately 6%, over the next five years. The company further projects investments to support its targeted earnings growth rate of 4%–6% through 2022. The company also outperformed the industry in the last six months. However, Duke Energy faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure.”

7/24/2018 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Howard Weil. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Duke Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure. Potential volatility in market prices of fuel, electricity and other renewable energy commodities could create operational risks for Duke Energy. Unfavorable supply costs for providing full energy and capacity requirement services could have an undesirable impact on the it’s earnings. The company would experience financial losses or reduction in operating cash flow if a concerned third party fails to fulfill its contractual obligations. It also underperformed the industry in the last one year. However, Duke Energy currently boasts a robust five-year capital plan and plans to invest about $48.2 billion in growth projects over the 2018-2022 time frame.”

7/10/2018 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2018 – Duke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duke Energy currently boasts a robust five-year capital plan and plans to invest about $48.2 billion in growth projects over the 2018-2022 time frame. The company’s efforts on expanding its scale of operations and implementing modern technologies at its facilities are well appreciated. Duke Energy also invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. We also appreciate the company’s efforts to expand its renewable base. However, Duke Energy faces challenges from severe weather conditions and natural calamities, which may result in breakdown and damage its infrastructure. Potential volatility in market prices of fuel, electricity and other renewable energy commodities could create operational risks for Duke Energy. Unfavorable supply costs for providing full energy and capacity requirement services could have an undesirable impact on the it’s earnings. It also underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

6/20/2018 – Duke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Duke Energy opened at $81.55 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 190,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

