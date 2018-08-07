Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 59,200 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $35,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 211.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 526,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 357,669 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Schreiber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group opened at $17.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

