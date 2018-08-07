Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 21,875 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $52,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,683,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,457,000 after acquiring an additional 351,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $62,639,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $51,937,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $38,701,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 592,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,560,000 after acquiring an additional 127,645 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust opened at $242.41 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

