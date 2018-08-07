Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107,735 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 126.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,491 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $9,188,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 121,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,507 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.74.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.89 and a 52-week high of $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.