Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $50,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 185.5% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.7% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 124,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ENB opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

