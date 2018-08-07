Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $107.44 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $107,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,672,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,638,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,277,000 after purchasing an additional 334,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,559,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

Simon Property Group opened at $178.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.58%.

In other news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

