DRP Utility (DRPU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $594,388.00

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One DRP Utility token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. DRP Utility has a total market cap of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014058 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00373889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00191409 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it . DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRP Utility should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

