Dropbox (DBX) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBX. Nomura assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a reduce rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,857. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,409,000. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,004,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,311,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,573,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,382,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

