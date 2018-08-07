Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (DHF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DHF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0401916372253 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock traded down $0.01, hitting $3.14, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 169,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,071. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $3.57.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.